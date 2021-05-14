Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.20 billion-$2.23 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.23 billion.

Shares of NASDAQ SGRY opened at $50.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.03. Surgery Partners has a 52-week low of $8.57 and a 52-week high of $52.71. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of -13.95 and a beta of 3.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45.

Get Surgery Partners alerts:

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30). Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 7.64% and a negative return on equity of 4.73%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Surgery Partners will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SGRY shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Surgery Partners from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Surgery Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.81.

In other Surgery Partners news, insider Anthony Taparo sold 63,588 shares of Surgery Partners stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.55, for a total value of $3,214,373.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,495,543.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas F. Cowhey sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total transaction of $1,307,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 143,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,505,996.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 137,991 shares of company stock valued at $7,090,823. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

About Surgery Partners

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company operates through Surgical Facility Services and Ancillary Services segments. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

Featured Article: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Surgery Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surgery Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.