SVB Leerink Comments on Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:AVDL)

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Monday, May 10th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.30) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.33). SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Avadel Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.40) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.65) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.80.

NASDAQ AVDL opened at $7.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $466.55 million, a P/E ratio of 39.90 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 12.24 and a current ratio of 12.24. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $4.83 and a fifty-two week high of $10.32.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.09. Avadel Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.70% and a negative return on equity of 33.91%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVDL. Cowen AND Company LLC raised its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 2,495,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,560,000 after purchasing an additional 603,530 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,898,000. Frazier Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,226,000. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 83.5% during the 4th quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. now owns 955,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,385,000 after buying an additional 435,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samsara BioCapital LLC acquired a new stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $2,901,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.78% of the company’s stock.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy.

