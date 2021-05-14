SVB Leerink Cuts Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Price Target to $20.00

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) had its price target reduced by SVB Leerink from $21.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. SVB Leerink currently has a market perform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Nektar Therapeutics’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.67) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.47) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.86) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.66) EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on NKTR. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Benchmark reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:NKTR opened at $18.86 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of -7.60 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.25. Nektar Therapeutics has a one year low of $15.40 and a one year high of $26.75.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $23.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.15 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 30.74% and a negative net margin of 269.05%. The business’s revenue was down 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.78) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert Chess sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total transaction of $151,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 288,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,477,115.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NKTR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $37,250,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,814,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,842,000 after buying an additional 791,605 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,027,136 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $380,543,000 after acquiring an additional 649,056 shares in the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB lifted its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 1,350,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,950,000 after acquiring an additional 350,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,532,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops drug candidates for cancer and auto-immune disease in the United States. The company develops Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat metastatic melanoma, renal cell carcinoma, muscle-invasive bladder cancer, and adjuvant melanoma; phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma and urothelial cancer; phase 1/2A clinical trial to treat squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer and immuno-oncology; and phase 1B clinical trial to treat COVID-19.It is also developing NKTR-358, a cytokine Treg stimulant that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and ulcerative colitis, as well as phase 1B clinical trial to treat atopic dermatitis and psoriasis; NKTR-255, an IL-15 receptor agonist, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and multiple myeloma, and head and neck cancer and colorectal cancer; and NKTR-262, a toll-like receptor agonist that is in phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat locally advanced or metastatic solid tumor malignancies, as well as various other drug candidates.

