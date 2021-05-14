SVB Leerink Trims Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) Target Price to $56.00

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) had its target price decreased by SVB Leerink from $60.00 to $56.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating on shares of Nuance Communications in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Craig Hallum reissued a hold rating and issued a $56.00 target price (down from $58.00) on shares of Nuance Communications in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Nuance Communications from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nuance Communications from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Nuance Communications from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $50.14.

Get Nuance Communications alerts:

NUAN opened at $52.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.93. Nuance Communications has a 1-year low of $18.84 and a 1-year high of $53.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 527.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 1.22.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. Nuance Communications had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The business had revenue of $347.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.45 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nuance Communications will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Daniel David Tempesta sold 120,342 shares of Nuance Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total value of $6,372,108.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 382,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,263,276.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NUAN. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in Nuance Communications by 80.1% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 589 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nuance Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Nuance Communications by 25.3% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 990 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Nuance Communications in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuance Communications in the first quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Nuance Communications Company Profile

Nuance Communications, Inc provides conversational and cognitive artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security.

Featured Article: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Nuance Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuance Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.