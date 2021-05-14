SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. Acquires 490 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 135.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. SVB Wealth Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,396,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,201,604,000 after purchasing an additional 304,688 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,177,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $780,754,000 after purchasing an additional 158,850 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,027,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $717,428,000 after purchasing an additional 35,894 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,104,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $390,880,000 after buying an additional 9,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 523,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $187,520,000 after buying an additional 4,953 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $355.88 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $238.58 and a one year high of $388.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $373.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $354.14.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

