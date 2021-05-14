SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. Decreases Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. decreased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 615 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF makes up 1.6% of SVB Wealth Advisory Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. SVB Wealth Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $2,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 341,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,302,000 after buying an additional 65,237 shares during the period. Windsor Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 908,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,259,000 after acquiring an additional 6,058 shares in the last quarter. Monticello Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $4,172,000. Finally, Bank of The West acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,826,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IWB opened at $230.84 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a one year low of $152.40 and a one year high of $238.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $231.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $216.34.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Article: What is a good dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.