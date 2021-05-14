SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. Has $301,000 Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 17.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 443 shares during the period. SVB Wealth Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 11.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 37,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,544,000 after buying an additional 3,826 shares during the period. Empire Life Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 64.3% in the first quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 41,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,089,000 after acquiring an additional 16,200 shares during the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 214,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,308,000 after acquiring an additional 9,678 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 69,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,208,000 after acquiring an additional 3,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 101,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,980,000 after buying an additional 2,952 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VIG opened at $153.96 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $107.08 and a 1 year high of $158.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.53.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Article: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.