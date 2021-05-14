Swarm City (SWT) Price Reaches $0.0943 on Exchanges

Swarm City (CURRENCY:SWT) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. Over the last seven days, Swarm City has traded 6.4% lower against the dollar. Swarm City has a market capitalization of $805,206.20 and $16.00 worth of Swarm City was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Swarm City coin can now be purchased for $0.0943 or 0.00000186 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Swarm City alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.32 or 0.00093190 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.19 or 0.00020063 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 36.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002820 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001969 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 24% higher against the dollar and now trades at $606.54 or 0.01194511 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.29 or 0.00067522 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57.77 or 0.00113774 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.52 or 0.00064045 BTC.

Swarm City Coin Profile

Swarm City is a coin. It was first traded on March 19th, 2017. Swarm City’s total supply is 8,536,073 coins. Swarm City’s official message board is medium.com/swarm-city-times. Swarm City’s official Twitter account is @SwarmCityDApp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Swarm City is swarm.city. The Reddit community for Swarm City is /r/SwarmCityDApp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Swarm City is a Blockchain-based ride sharing dapp (Decentralized application). Swarm City is a rebrand from Arcade City. The Swarm City token (SWT) has been created with the purpose of functioning within the Swarm City environment. Only SWT will be accepted in the Swarm City ecosystem, so any ARC token holders who wish to interact with the Swarm City platform will need to exchange their ARC for SWT. “

Buying and Selling Swarm City

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm City directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swarm City should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swarm City using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Swarm City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swarm City and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.