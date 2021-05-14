Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SZLMY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SZLMY) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SZLMY shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Swiss Life in a report on Thursday, March 4th. HSBC cut Swiss Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Swiss Life in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Swiss Life in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Swiss Life in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

Get Swiss Life alerts:

SZLMY stock opened at $24.18 on Tuesday. Swiss Life has a fifty-two week low of $15.38 and a fifty-two week high of $26.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.27 and a 200-day moving average of $23.62.

Swiss Life Company Profile

Swiss Life Holding AG provides life insurance, risk, pensions, and financial solutions for private and corporate clients. It operates through Switzerland, France, Germany, International, and Asset Managers segments. The company offers a range of life, pension, health, annuity, and investment-type policies to groups and individuals, as well as disability coverage.

Featured Story: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Swiss Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swiss Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.