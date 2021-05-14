Swiss Life (OTCMKTS:SZLMY) Given Neutral Rating at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Swiss Life (OTCMKTS:SZLMY) in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SZLMY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Swiss Life in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Swiss Life in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. HSBC downgraded shares of Swiss Life from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating on shares of Swiss Life in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Swiss Life currently has an average rating of Hold.

Get Swiss Life alerts:

SZLMY stock traded down $0.48 during trading on Thursday, hitting $24.18. 1,028 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,975. Swiss Life has a one year low of $15.38 and a one year high of $26.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.62.

About Swiss Life

Swiss Life Holding AG provides life insurance, risk, pensions, and financial solutions for private and corporate clients. It operates through Switzerland, France, Germany, International, and Asset Managers segments. The company offers a range of life, pension, health, annuity, and investment-type policies to groups and individuals, as well as disability coverage.

Read More: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for Swiss Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swiss Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.