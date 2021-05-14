Switch (NYSE:SWCH) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Switch (NYSE:SWCH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Switch, Inc. is a technology infrastructure company. It designs, constructs and operates hyperscale data centers. The Company is developer and operator of the SUPERNAP, data center facilities, and provides colocation, telecommunications, cloud services and content ecosystems. Switch, Inc. is based in LAS VEGAS, United States. “

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SWCH. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Switch from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Switch in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Switch from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Truist started coverage on Switch in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Switch from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.44.

Switch stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.42. The stock had a trading volume of 13,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,202,422. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.54. Switch has a 1-year low of $13.38 and a 1-year high of $19.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.40 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $130.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.10 million. Switch had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 2.60%. Switch’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Switch will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Switch’s dividend payout ratio is presently 133.33%.

In other news, insider Erin Thomas Morton sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total transaction of $1,824,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 578,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,549,158.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 53,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.40, for a total value of $935,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,514,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,744,800.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 30.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWCH. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Switch by 109.8% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Switch by 561.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 4,518 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Switch in the 1st quarter worth about $106,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Switch by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 8,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Switch by 747.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 7,889 shares in the last quarter. 35.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Switch Company Profile

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

