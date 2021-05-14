Symmetry Partners LLC Decreases Stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Symmetry Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 51,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,551,000 after acquiring an additional 5,116 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 86.4% in the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,723,000 after purchasing an additional 3,446 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 1,222.2% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. 93.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

MPWR stock opened at $306.33 on Friday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $189.44 and a twelve month high of $406.75. The stock has a market cap of $14.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.11, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $361.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $352.30.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $254.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.43 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 19.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Deming Xiao sold 5,000 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.00, for a total transaction of $1,990,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 332,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,473,106. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 11,000 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.24, for a total value of $4,281,640.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 340,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,694,251.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 120,458 shares of company stock worth $42,370,454 in the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Summit Insights upgraded Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Raymond James raised their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $336.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $350.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $381.90.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Read More: What is the Beige Book?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR).

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.