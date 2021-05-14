Symmetry Partners LLC Invests $586,000 in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 4,197 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IFF. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter worth $180,913,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 101.7% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,960,805 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $322,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492,721 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,081,368 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,097,256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224,471 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP increased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 8,168.7% during the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 710,114 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $77,289,000 after acquiring an additional 701,526 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter worth $65,721,000. Institutional investors own 94.35% of the company’s stock.

IFF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $139.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.57.

IFF stock opened at $138.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $141.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.43. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.54 and a 1-year high of $147.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $34.51 billion, a PE ratio of 41.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.97.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.09. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 7.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 83.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.92%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

