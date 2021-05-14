Symmetry Partners LLC Sells 1,934 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Symmetry Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 28.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,757 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 1,934 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hudock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 259.7% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 277 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 122.2% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 280 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AKAM opened at $111.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 3.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $105.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.84. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.64 and a 1 year high of $124.91. The company has a market cap of $18.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.56, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.47.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 18.01%. The firm had revenue of $842.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 1,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.92, for a total value of $154,990.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $746,147.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.53, for a total transaction of $985,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 31,786 shares in the company, valued at $3,131,874.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,808 shares of company stock worth $6,517,633. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AKAM has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum lowered Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Akamai Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $125.00 to $117.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.50.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud and enterprise security solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

