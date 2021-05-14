Symmetry Partners LLC Sells 216 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Symmetry Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,926 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EW. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 111.8% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 521 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EW. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.93.

In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 68,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total value of $5,769,853.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,073,340.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Huimin Wang sold 6,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total value of $516,699.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 99,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,101,441.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 331,411 shares of company stock worth $28,358,009. 1.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $87.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.35, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52-week low of $66.23 and a 52-week high of $98.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.52.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 18.18%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. Edwards Lifesciences’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

See Also: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.