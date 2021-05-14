Symmetry Partners LLC Trims Stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Symmetry Partners LLC reduced its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,608 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 187 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IQV. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 261 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,898 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,792 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 4,705 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 87.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IQVIA alerts:

NYSE:IQV opened at $229.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 252.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $128.52 and a one year high of $237.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $215.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $188.63.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 1.61%. IQVIA’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IQV. Barclays boosted their price target on IQVIA from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on IQVIA from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on IQVIA from $238.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on IQVIA from $225.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on IQVIA from $218.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.58.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Read More: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.