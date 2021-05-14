Symons Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Symons Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 11.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 97,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,041 shares during the quarter. The Kraft Heinz makes up about 2.0% of Symons Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Symons Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $3,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Community Bank of Raymore raised its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Community Bank of Raymore now owns 384,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,334,000 after acquiring an additional 44,964 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 284,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,858,000 after purchasing an additional 14,550 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Macro LLC grew its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 319.5% during the 4th quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 44,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 33,853 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 134,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,661,000 after purchasing an additional 13,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 233,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,076,000 after purchasing an additional 14,748 shares in the last quarter. 58.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Kraft Heinz alerts:

In other The Kraft Heinz news, Director John T. Cahill sold 209,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total transaction of $8,857,152.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bruno Keller sold 19,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total transaction of $858,629.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 162,131 shares in the company, valued at $7,057,562.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a report on Sunday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.43.

Shares of The Kraft Heinz stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,178,900. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.31. The Kraft Heinz Company has a one year low of $28.12 and a one year high of $44.26. The stock has a market cap of $54.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -109.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.00.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. The Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a positive return on equity of 6.80%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.14%.

About The Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, nuts and salted snacks, refreshment beverages, coffee, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

Featured Article: CAC 40 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC).

Receive News & Ratings for The Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.