Symons Capital Management Inc. Has $661,000 Stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Symons Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. Symons Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 2,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingfisher Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 2,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of LQD stock traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $130.89. 65,122 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,204,332. The business has a 50 day moving average of $130.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.19. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $127.00 and a 52 week high of $139.38.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

Further Reading: Capital Gains Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LQD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.