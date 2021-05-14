Symons Capital Management Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVR)

Symons Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000. Symons Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Clever Leaves as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CLVR. Equitec Specialists LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clever Leaves in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Clever Leaves in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Clever Leaves in the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Clever Leaves in the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Clever Leaves in the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.80% of the company’s stock.

CLVR stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.65. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,020,979. Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.02 and a 1 year high of $19.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.66.

Clever Leaves Profile

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc cultivates, extracts, manufactures, and commercializes pharmaceutical-grade cannabinoid products in Colombia, Portugal, Germany, the United States, and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Cannabinoid and Non-Cannabinoid. It also engages in the formulating, manufacturing, marketing, distributing, and selling of homeopathic and other natural remedies, wellness products, detoxification products, nutraceuticals, and nutritional and dietary supplements for mass retailers, specialty and health retailers, and distributors.

