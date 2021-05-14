Symons Capital Management Inc. Sells 10,327 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Symons Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 11.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,327 shares during the quarter. Symons Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $3,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in Exelon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,545,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Exelon by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 189,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,010,000 after buying an additional 18,527 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Exelon by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,161,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,257,773,000 after buying an additional 4,964,983 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its position in Exelon by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,377,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,145,000 after buying an additional 50,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in Exelon by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 6,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. 76.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 12,239 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total transaction of $524,808.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,228.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXC traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.64. 95,261 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,251,071. Exelon Co. has a twelve month low of $33.97 and a twelve month high of $46.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28, a PEG ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.42). Exelon had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 7.15%. The firm had revenue of $9.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. Exelon’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.3825 per share. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.52%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on EXC shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Exelon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Exelon from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Exelon currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.30.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

