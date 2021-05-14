SynLev (SYN) Trading Down 9.6% This Week

SynLev (CURRENCY:SYN) traded 12% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. One SynLev coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0111 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SynLev has a market cap of $135,912.11 and approximately $175,091.00 worth of SynLev was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SynLev has traded 9.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SynLev alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.32 or 0.00091598 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.81 or 0.00019823 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 29.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002739 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002022 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $575.79 or 0.01163859 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.52 or 0.00067763 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.33 or 0.00063320 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.15 or 0.00109463 BTC.

SynLev Profile

SynLev (SYN) is a coin. SynLev’s total supply is 83,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,247,020 coins. The official message board for SynLev is medium.com/@synlev. The official website for SynLev is www.synlev.com. SynLev’s official Twitter account is @SynLevdefi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “SynLev is a group of synthetic leveraged asset pairs built and tokenized on Ethereum, price fed data from Chainlink oracles. The goal of SynLev is to provide decentralized, trustless, and non-KYC gated leveraged assets that behave similarly to traditional leveraged ETF’s (e.g. 3X BULL ETH/USD token). Traditionally leverage is achieved through debt or fund re-balancing. SynLev assets do not require fund re-balancing or any form of debt. SynLev assets are deployed in pairs and are collateralized by both the ETH required to mint the tokens, the performance of the opposing asset, and liquidity providers. This system enables unique benefits. Foremost there is no need for an individual counterparty, the effective counterparty for a BEAR token is the entire equity of a BULL token and liquidity providers, greatly reducing counterparty risk. Token pairs are isolated, dramatic price movement cannot affect liquidity of the entire system. Assets do not rely on pooled shared collateral, there is no limit to the number of assets that can be minted. Assets always retain 100% liquidity. “

Buying and Selling SynLev

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SynLev directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SynLev should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SynLev using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SynLev Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SynLev and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.