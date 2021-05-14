T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.58 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) to announce earnings per share of $0.58 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have made estimates for T-Mobile US’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.08 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.25. T-Mobile US posted earnings of $0.61 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that T-Mobile US will report full-year earnings of $2.36 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $4.41. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $6.34. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow T-Mobile US.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $19.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.99 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 5.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 77.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $145.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 price target on T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS traded up $3.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $141.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 299,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,562,402. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.98. T-Mobile US has a fifty-two week low of $92.16 and a fifty-two week high of $140.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $130.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.81. The company has a market capitalization of $176.48 billion, a PE ratio of 46.31, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55.

In related news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 30,577 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.05, for a total value of $4,282,308.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 509,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,295,113.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.67, for a total value of $4,866,800.00. Insiders have sold 206,277 shares of company stock valued at $27,392,494 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TMUS. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 453.9% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 15,093 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,035,000 after buying an additional 12,368 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 11,823 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 3,212 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,415 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. 58.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

