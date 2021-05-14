Talis Biomedical (NASDAQ:TLIS) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Talis Biomedical (NASDAQ:TLIS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Talis Biomedical Corporation engaged in developing and commercializing products for infectious diseases at the point-of-care. The company involved in developing the Talis One platform, a compact, sample-to-answer, cloud-enabled, molecular diagnostic platform. Talis Biomedical Corporation is based in MENLO PARK, Calif. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on TLIS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Talis Biomedical in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Talis Biomedical in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Talis Biomedical in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Talis Biomedical in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLIS opened at $9.77 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.31. Talis Biomedical has a one year low of $9.43 and a one year high of $33.90.

In other news, Director Kimberly J. Popovits acquired 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $84,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $412,416. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Roger Moody, Jr. acquired 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $27,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $128,000.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Talis Biomedical during the first quarter worth $41,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Talis Biomedical in the first quarter worth $99,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Talis Biomedical in the first quarter worth $128,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in Talis Biomedical in the first quarter worth $195,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Talis Biomedical in the first quarter worth $257,000.

About Talis Biomedical

Talis Biomedical Corporation develops a diagnostic platform that offers senior care facilities and laboratory testing services. Talis Biomedical Corporation was formerly known as Talis Biomedical, Inc and changed its name to Talis Biomedical Corporation in February 2018. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Menlo Park, California with an additional office in Chicago, Illinois.

