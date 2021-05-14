Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) PT Raised to $43.00

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $40.00 to $43.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.95% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on TRGP. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Targa Resources from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Targa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Mizuho increased their price target on Targa Resources from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded Targa Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Targa Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.06.

NYSE TRGP traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.41. 7,611 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,823,933. Targa Resources has a 52-week low of $13.08 and a 52-week high of $38.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.87. The firm has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a PE ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 2.99.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.38. Targa Resources had a negative net margin of 20.83% and a positive return on equity of 5.97%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Targa Resources will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 6,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $237,927.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 630,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,056,370.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James W. Whalen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 171,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,015,730. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,221 shares of company stock worth $3,525,611 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRGP. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 84.1% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 801 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC grew its position in shares of Targa Resources by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 30,740 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 154.9% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 956 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. SL Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. SL Advisors LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,815 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. 84.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, purchasing, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil.

