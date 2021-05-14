Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company.

TTM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tata Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group upgraded Tata Motors from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th.

Shares of NYSE TTM traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.24. 1,820,038 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,857,348. The company has a market cap of $13.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.66 and a beta of 2.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Tata Motors has a one year low of $5.30 and a one year high of $23.70.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Tata Motors during the third quarter valued at about $122,000. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tata Motors by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 57,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 3,279 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tata Motors during the fourth quarter worth $290,000. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Tata Motors by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 1,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Tata Motors by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,346 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

About Tata Motors

Tata Motors Limited designs, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of automotive vehicles. It offers passenger cars; sports utility vehicles; small commercial vehicles and pickup trucks; buses; and intermediate, light, medium, and heavy commercial vehicles, including trucks, tractors, tippers, multi-axle vehicles, pickups, dump trucks, tractor-trailers, mixers, and cargo vehicles, as well as related spare parts and accessories.

