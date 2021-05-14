Taylor Schreiber Sells 14,242 Shares of Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK) Stock

Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK) CEO Taylor Schreiber sold 14,242 shares of Shattuck Labs stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total value of $388,664.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,274 shares in the company, valued at $143,927.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Taylor Schreiber also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 10th, Taylor Schreiber sold 8,188 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.98, for a total value of $220,912.24.

STTK stock opened at $26.16 on Friday. Shattuck Labs, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.51 and a 1-year high of $60.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.63.

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.11. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Shattuck Labs, Inc. will post -1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Shattuck Labs during the fourth quarter valued at $79,211,000. Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new stake in Shattuck Labs in the fourth quarter worth about $49,203,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Shattuck Labs by 2.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 883,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,845,000 after acquiring an additional 23,725 shares during the period. Clark Estates Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of Shattuck Labs in the fourth quarter worth about $41,908,000. Finally, PFM Health Sciences LP bought a new position in Shattuck Labs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,202,000.

STTK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Shattuck Labs in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on Shattuck Labs from $36.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shattuck Labs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Shattuck Labs presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.60.

About Shattuck Labs

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.

