TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCRR traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.52. 4,648 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 503,175. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.38. The company has a market cap of $744.43 million, a PE ratio of -8.05 and a beta of 2.13. TCR2 Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $8.71 and a 12 month high of $35.86.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $65.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $57.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $41.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

About TCR2 Therapeutics

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops novel T cell receptor therapies for patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead product candidates include gavo-cel, a mono TCR Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC-T cells) targeting mesothelin positive solid tumors, which is in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), ovarian cancer, malignant pleural/peritoneal mesothelioma, and cholangiocarcinoma; and TC-110 a TRuC-T cell targeting CD19-positive B-Cell hematological malignancies, including adult acute lymphoblastic leukemia, DLBCL, follicular lymphoma, and other non-hodgkin lymphomas that is in phase I/II clinical trial.

