TD Securities Boosts Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) Price Target to $16.50

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) had its price objective hoisted by TD Securities from $15.50 to $16.50 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.29.

OTCMKTS:CROMF opened at $13.84 on Monday. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $9.27 and a 52 week high of $13.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.92 and a 200 day moving average of $11.63.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high-quality grocery- and pharmacy-anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed-use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

