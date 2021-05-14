TD Securities Boosts Intact Financial (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) Price Target to $190.00

Intact Financial (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) had its price objective raised by TD Securities from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 43.70% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on IFCZF. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Intact Financial in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Desjardins lifted their target price on Intact Financial from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Intact Financial from $179.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.17.

IFCZF opened at $132.22 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.63. Intact Financial has a one year low of $90.20 and a one year high of $138.12.

About Intact Financial

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; and insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles.

