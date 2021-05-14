TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA) Insider Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, Purchases 10,000 Shares

TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA) insider Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.79 per share, for a total transaction of $137,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, also recently made the following trade(s):

Get TELA Bio alerts:

On Monday, May 10th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 7,500 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.93 per share, for a total transaction of $96,975.00.

On Friday, May 7th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 7,500 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.15 per share, for a total transaction of $98,625.00.

On Wednesday, May 5th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 7,500 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.28 per share, with a total value of $99,600.00.

On Tuesday, April 27th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 15,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.49 per share, with a total value of $202,350.00.

On Friday, April 23rd, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.51 per share, with a total value of $67,550.00.

On Wednesday, April 21st, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 365 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.59 per share, for a total transaction of $4,960.35.

On Monday, April 19th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 625 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.61 per share, for a total transaction of $8,506.25.

On Monday, April 12th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 2,893 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.57 per share, for a total transaction of $39,258.01.

On Thursday, April 8th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 206 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.67 per share, for a total transaction of $2,816.02.

On Thursday, March 25th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.11 per share, for a total transaction of $65,550.00.

NASDAQ:TELA opened at $11.70 on Friday. TELA Bio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.77 and a 1-year high of $23.55. The company has a current ratio of 16.65, a quick ratio of 15.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.96 million, a PE ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 2.08.

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.08). TELA Bio had a negative net margin of 158.16% and a negative return on equity of 62.97%. On average, equities analysts predict that TELA Bio, Inc. will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TELA. Pura Vida Investments LLC lifted its holdings in TELA Bio by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 421,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,276,000 after purchasing an additional 111,879 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its holdings in TELA Bio by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 256,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,850,000 after purchasing an additional 96,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in TELA Bio during the 1st quarter valued at $432,000. Rossmore Private Capital lifted its holdings in TELA Bio by 244.8% during the 4th quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 34,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 24,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WMS Partners LLC acquired a new stake in TELA Bio during the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. 67.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of TELA Bio in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TELA Bio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.40.

TELA Bio Company Profile

TELA Bio, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and marketing of tissue reinforcement materials to address unmet needs in soft tissue reconstruction. The company provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for TELA Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELA Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.