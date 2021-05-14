TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. TELA Bio had a negative net margin of 158.16% and a negative return on equity of 62.97%.

TELA Bio stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.18. 1,875 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,863. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 16.65 and a quick ratio of 15.90. TELA Bio has a 12 month low of $10.77 and a 12 month high of $23.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 2.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.17.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of TELA Bio in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.40.

In related news, insider Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.93 per share, for a total transaction of $96,975.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 61,589 shares of company stock valued at $824,091. 19.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TELA Bio, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and marketing of tissue reinforcement materials to address unmet needs in soft tissue reconstruction. The company provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.

