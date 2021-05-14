Telsey Advisory Group Raises Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Price Target to $135.00

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) had its price objective increased by Telsey Advisory Group from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on FND. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Floor & Decor from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $118.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $77.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Floor & Decor from $107.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $105.95.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

Shares of NYSE FND opened at $100.70 on Tuesday. Floor & Decor has a twelve month low of $39.56 and a twelve month high of $116.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $106.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.83. The company has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.40, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.90.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $782.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.66 million. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Floor & Decor will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Floor & Decor news, CFO Trevor Lang sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total transaction of $801,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 176,774 shares in the company, valued at $20,240,623. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Lisa Laube sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $2,496,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 126,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,176,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 412,871 shares of company stock worth $42,192,935 over the last three months. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 143.3% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 18,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 11,121 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 187,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Floor & Decor by 145.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 13,966 shares during the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 192,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,851,000 after purchasing an additional 14,976 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the fourth quarter valued at about $76,925,000. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

Recommended Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.