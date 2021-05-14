TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) Price Target Increased to $37.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) had its price objective boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

TIXT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup began coverage on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an overweight rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an overweight rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. TELUS International (Cda) presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $35.30.

NYSE TIXT opened at $28.95 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.12. TELUS International has a one year low of $26.92 and a one year high of $33.60.

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $442.30 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) during the 1st quarter worth approximately $287,000. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) during the 1st quarter worth approximately $435,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) during the 1st quarter worth approximately $560,000. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) during the 1st quarter worth approximately $580,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) during the 1st quarter worth approximately $639,000.

About TELUS International (Cda)

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

