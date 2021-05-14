TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.900-0.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.930. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.15 billion-$2.19 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.17 billion.

NYSE TIXT opened at $28.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.12. TELUS International has a twelve month low of $26.92 and a twelve month high of $33.60.

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $442.30 million for the quarter.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TIXT. Bank of America began coverage on TELUS International (Cda) in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on TELUS International (Cda) from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on TELUS International (Cda) from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. CIBC assumed coverage on TELUS International (Cda) in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on TELUS International (Cda) in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. TELUS International (Cda) presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $35.30.

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

