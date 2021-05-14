Ten Lifestyle Group (LON:TENG) Shares Up 0.5%

Ten Lifestyle Group Plc (LON:TENG)’s stock price shot up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 100 ($1.31) and last traded at GBX 100 ($1.31). 43,039 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 50,124 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 99.50 ($1.30).

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 96.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 92.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.97, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of £81.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.63.

About Ten Lifestyle Group (LON:TENG)

Ten Lifestyle Group Plc provides concierge services to private banks, retail banks, premium payment card providers, and high-net-worth individuals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, and the Asia-Pacific Region. The company assists its members to access various consumer markets, such as travel, dining, and live entertainment through its proprietary digital platform.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Ten Lifestyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ten Lifestyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.