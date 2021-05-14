Terex (NYSE:TEX) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Terex (NYSE:TEX) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.350-2.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.310. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.70 billion-$3.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.61 billion.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Terex from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group upgraded shares of Terex from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Terex from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Terex from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Terex from $46.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.71.

NYSE TEX traded up $1.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.59. The company had a trading volume of 869,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 660,123. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.59. Terex has a 1-year low of $12.88 and a 1-year high of $55.60. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of -909.83 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.63 and a 200-day moving average of $39.27.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.34. Terex had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.35%. The company had revenue of $864.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.19 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Terex will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Terex’s payout ratio is 14.77%.

In other news, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 53,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total value of $2,129,283.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andra Rush sold 11,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.81, for a total transaction of $611,909.47. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $984,642.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 261,927 shares of company stock valued at $12,446,072 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers principally under the Terex and Genie brand names.

