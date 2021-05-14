Terracoin Trading Down 42.6% Over Last Week (TRC)

Terracoin (CURRENCY:TRC) traded 26.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 13th. One Terracoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0206 or 0.00000042 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Terracoin has traded 42.6% lower against the dollar. Terracoin has a market capitalization of $471,594.67 and approximately $743.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,936.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,228.97 or 0.02511370 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $311.94 or 0.00637433 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.16 or 0.00071847 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001775 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003210 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Terracoin Profile

TRC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. The official website for Terracoin is www.terracoin.io. Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here. Terracoin’s official message board is medium.com/@clockuniverse. The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Terracoin (abbreviated TRC) is a peer to peer decentralized currency based on Bitcoin. Terracoin was launched on the 26th of October 2012 and is an SHA-256 coin with a hard cap of 42 million coins. The block time is 2 minutes and the block reward is initially set to 20 TRC. The block reward halves every four years and difficulty retargets every thirty blocks or every hour. There was no premine. It is similar to Bitcoin, but with faster transactions, and improved security by having merged mining and Dark Gravity Wave difficulty recalculation. The Terracoin Foundation was formed to provide stable development, improved security and better community involvement for Terracoin. The TRC Dev Team is currently implementing DASH’s decentralized governance, masternodes, and instant sent. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Terracoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terracoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terracoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Terracoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

