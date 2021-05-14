Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Shares Acquired by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) by 58.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,504 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,115 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $190,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TEVA. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 13,261.7% during the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 6,233 shares during the period. 51.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP David Matthew Stark sold 37,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total transaction of $387,174.48. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 40,858 shares in the company, valued at $417,568.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Sabag sold 127,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.22, for a total transaction of $1,427,677.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,109.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE TEVA opened at $10.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.66. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 12 month low of $8.44 and a 12 month high of $13.30. The company has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.83, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.49.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 24.17% and a positive return on equity of 19.32%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Sunday, March 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 price target (down from $15.00) on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.58.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

