Texas Permanent School Fund Decreases Stake in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its stake in shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 44,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,473 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Post were worth $4,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of POST. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Post during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Post by 18,150.0% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Post during the 4th quarter worth $102,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Post during the 1st quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Ossiam purchased a new position in shares of Post during the 4th quarter worth $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Post alerts:

In other news, Director Robert E. Grote sold 1,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total transaction of $140,440.30. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on POST. Citigroup raised their price objective on Post from $116.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Post from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Post from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. TheStreet raised Post from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Post from $116.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.55.

NYSE POST opened at $116.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,893.70 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $110.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.99. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.38 and a 1-year high of $117.91.

Post (NYSE:POST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.26). Post had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Post

Post Holdings, Inc is a consumer packaged goods holding company, which engages in operating of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, foodservice, food ingredient, active nutrition, and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands.

Featured Article: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST).

Receive News & Ratings for Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.