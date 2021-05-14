Texas Permanent School Fund Has $4.80 Million Stock Holdings in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its stake in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 236,103 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 16,392 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.07% of JetBlue Airways worth $4,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JBLU. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 284.2% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,944 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 33.4% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. 66.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of JetBlue Airways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Vertical Research downgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised JetBlue Airways from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.71.

NASDAQ JBLU opened at $18.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.82. JetBlue Airways Co. has a twelve month low of $7.34 and a twelve month high of $21.96. The stock has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 1.57.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported ($1.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by $0.21. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 18.95% and a negative return on equity of 23.07%. The business had revenue of $733.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $660.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.42) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -5.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other JetBlue Airways news, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 5,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.63, for a total transaction of $100,602.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,939 shares in the company, valued at $1,023,513.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott M. Laurence sold 3,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.31, for a total transaction of $62,290.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,043 shares of company stock valued at $284,446. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JetBlue Airways Profile

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 1 Airbus A220 aircraft, 13 Airbus A321 neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 98 destinations in the 30 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

