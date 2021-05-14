Texas Permanent School Fund Has $5.13 Million Holdings in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) by 10.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 196,091 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,117 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $5,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of United States Steel by 2.5% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 21,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of United States Steel by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,644 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of United States Steel by 3.1% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 28,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of United States Steel by 77.9% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of United States Steel by 287.9% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. 60.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United States Steel alerts:

X has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on United States Steel in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded United States Steel from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on United States Steel from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.11.

NYSE X opened at $25.72 on Friday. United States Steel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.58 and a fifty-two week high of $29.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.58.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.17. United States Steel had a negative return on equity of 18.78% and a negative net margin of 16.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United States Steel Co. will post -5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. United States Steel’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

In other United States Steel news, SVP Scott D. Buckiso sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total transaction of $529,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 133,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,822,913.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP James E. Bruno sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. Insiders sold 88,430 shares of company stock valued at $2,109,816 over the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

United States Steel Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

Further Reading: Price-Sales Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding X? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X).

Receive News & Ratings for United States Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.