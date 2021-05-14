Texas Permanent School Fund Reduces Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 106,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,218 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Aflac were worth $5,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 19.1% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 22,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,530 shares during the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter worth about $238,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 501.0% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 3,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 3,006 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 185,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,240,000 after acquiring an additional 22,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 234,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,430,000 after acquiring an additional 5,443 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Aflac alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AFL opened at $55.50 on Friday. Aflac Incorporated has a 12-month low of $30.32 and a 12-month high of $57.35. The company has a market capitalization of $37.72 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 21.11%. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.73%.

In related news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 45,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.55, for a total transaction of $2,132,176.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 124,423 shares in the company, valued at $5,791,890.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 2,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total value of $122,516.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $739,327.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,392 shares of company stock valued at $4,139,134 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on AFL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Aflac from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Aflac from $40.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. UBS Group began coverage on Aflac in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Aflac from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.83.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Featured Article: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.