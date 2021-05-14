Texas Permanent School Fund Reduces Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,305 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Welltower were worth $4,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 121.7% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 1,000.0% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 145.1% in the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Welltower alerts:

Shares of Welltower stock opened at $72.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32. Welltower Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.08 and a 52-week high of $77.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.15.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.58). Welltower had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 26.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is 58.65%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WELL shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Welltower from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Bank of America raised shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $73.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Welltower from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Welltower from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Welltower from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Welltower presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.10.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Further Reading: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.