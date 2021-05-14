Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 1,421 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,421 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $5,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 77.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ADM. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Archer-Daniels-Midland currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.38.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, SVP Jennifer L. Weber purchased 5,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.40 per share, with a total value of $297,548.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,047,178.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE ADM opened at $67.14 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.28. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52-week low of $33.01 and a 52-week high of $68.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $37.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72 and a beta of 0.85.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.39. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 2.53%. The business had revenue of $18.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.68%.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, and barley.

