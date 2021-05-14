Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 6,750 Shares of CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its holdings in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,963 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,750 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in CDK Global were worth $4,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CDK. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in CDK Global by 2.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,815 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of CDK Global by 1,554.4% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,739 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 3,513 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in shares of CDK Global by 90.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 623,532 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,318,000 after acquiring an additional 296,308 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC bought a new position in shares of CDK Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, TIAA FSB bought a new position in shares of CDK Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $959,000. 82.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CDK opened at $52.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.97 and a 200-day moving average of $51.20. The stock has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 35.26 and a beta of 1.38. CDK Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.47 and a 52-week high of $55.51.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $433.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $428.86 million. CDK Global had a net margin of 9.25% and a negative return on equity of 62.84%. CDK Global’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CDK Global, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.67%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of CDK Global from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of CDK Global from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of CDK Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CDK Global has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.75.

CDK Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

