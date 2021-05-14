Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLLY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLLY) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several analysts have commented on THLLY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Thales in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Thales in a report on Monday, March 8th. BNP Paribas upgraded Thales from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “buy” rating on shares of Thales in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Thales in a research report on Monday, April 26th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:THLLY traded up $0.22 on Friday, hitting $20.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,808. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.85. Thales has a 1 year low of $12.87 and a 1 year high of $21.90.

