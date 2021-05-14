The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Shares Sold by Symons Capital Management Inc.

Symons Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 208,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 28,438 shares during the period. The AES makes up 2.9% of Symons Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Symons Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The AES were worth $5,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC increased its holdings in The AES by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 59,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 9,508 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in The AES by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 138,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,245,000 after acquiring an additional 13,533 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in The AES by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 807,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,983,000 after acquiring an additional 207,878 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in The AES by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 296,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,940,000 after acquiring an additional 38,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. increased its holdings in The AES by 8,767.4% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,221,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207,275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on AES. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of The AES from $31.50 to $30.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. TheStreet cut shares of The AES from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The AES currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.88.

AES stock traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.20. 61,249 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,709,007. The company has a market capitalization of $16.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.00, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.79, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The AES Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.00 and a fifty-two week high of $29.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.97.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. The AES had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a positive return on equity of 24.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The AES Co. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.1505 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The AES’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

About The AES

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

