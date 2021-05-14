The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) Stock Holdings Lessened by Symons Capital Management Inc.

Symons Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) by 25.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,066 shares during the quarter. Symons Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Andersons were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in shares of The Andersons by 3.5% in the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 28,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in The Andersons by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The Andersons during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of The Andersons in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of The Andersons by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 221,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the period. 72.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of The Andersons stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.54. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,607. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -448.86 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The Andersons, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.05 and a 1-year high of $32.00.

The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. The Andersons had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 0.17%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Andersons, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The Andersons’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.85%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ANDE shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of The Andersons from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Andersons from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The Andersons in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.50.

The Andersons Company Profile

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in trade, ethanol, plant nutrient, and rail sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores grains; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and corn origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

