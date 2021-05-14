The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) Announces Earnings Results

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $293.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.82 million. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of AZEK traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.62. The stock had a trading volume of 4,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,027,627. The AZEK has a 12 month low of $26.35 and a 12 month high of $51.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.59.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of The AZEK from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of The AZEK from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of The AZEK in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of The AZEK in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of The AZEK in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.89.

In related news, CFO Ralph J. Nicoletti sold 11,825 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.75, for a total value of $552,818.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ralph J. Nicoletti sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total value of $665,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 182,332 shares of company stock worth $8,877,702.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. The operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial. Its products include trims, decks, porches, moldings, railings, pavers, and bathroom and locker systems, as well as extruded plastic sheet products and other non-fabricated products for special applications in industrial markets.

