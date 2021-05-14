The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Stock Holdings Increased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,861,842 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,203 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $208,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in The Bank of Nova Scotia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in The Bank of Nova Scotia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Credit Agricole S A grew its holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 100,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,001 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,705 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. 45.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Bank of Nova Scotia stock opened at $65.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.97. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1 year low of $34.73 and a 1 year high of $66.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.05 and a 200-day moving average of $55.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The bank reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 15.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.7133 per share. This is a positive change from The Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is presently 70.93%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BNS. Zacks Investment Research cut The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. CIBC raised The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “neutral” rating to an “outperformer” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on The Bank of Nova Scotia from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on The Bank of Nova Scotia from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on The Bank of Nova Scotia from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The Bank of Nova Scotia presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.09.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

